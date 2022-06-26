Graham to ‘Constitutional Anarchists’: ‘Quit Trying to Burn Down America’

Sunday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivered a message to what he deemed “constitutional anarchists” who are fighting the Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Graham called on activists protesting outside of justices’ homes and trying to intimidate them to “quit trying to burn down America.”

“[I]t’s satisfying to know that through the constitutional process, you can make a difference,” Graham outlined on “Fox News Sunday.” “You know, when Roe came out, we didn’t burn down the Capitol, as conservatives. We didn’t go to liberal justices’ homes and try to intimidate them. The radical left are constitutional anarchists. They are literally trying to change this country from top to bottom. They want to pack the court because they don’t like this decision. They want to abolish the Electoral College so California and New York can pick the president in perpetuity.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, they want to federalize elections, take it away from the states, to make sure you have ballot harvesting, and do away voter IDs. So, these constitutional anarchists — here’s my advice to you. Quit trying to burn down America and work like we did in the fields. Elect people who agree with you at the ballot box.”

Graham advised Democrats to take the fight to the ballot box like the GOP did.

“This was won through the ballot box by conservatives, and we’re not going to let liberals intimidate the rule of law system to take it away from us,” he stated.

“And to the left, the way you do this is to do what we did. You take to it the ballot box,” Graham added. “You don’t try to destroy America. These constitutional anarchists like AOC have to be dealt with. And there will be a backlash against this effort to intimidate our judges.

