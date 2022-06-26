Raskin: January 6 Hearings Are ‘Unifying’ Americans

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Select Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) sounded off about the hearings over the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Raskin asserted that the hearings were “unifying Republicans, Democrats, independents, libertarians” and “people across the spectrum in a determination that American constitutional democracy has got to work the way we know it has to work.”

“People are busy, and so we know a lot of people, especially younger people, will learn about the hearings through snippets that go out on TV or online, and people now are able to process information in different ways,” Raskin outlined. “It’s not like the Watergate hearings where everybody had to be watching at the same moment because of the relatively primitive state of technology then. People are going to be able to absorb this over time, and I’ve certainly met a lot of people who are saying, ‘I missed one of the hearings, but I’m going to watch it this weekend.'”

