Scarborough: GOP Telling You that Your Teenager Could Be Raped and Forced to Carry the Baby

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday weighed in on the Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Scarborough slammed the GOP and argued that Republicans were telling fellow Americans that their teenage daughters could be raped and forced to carry the baby to term despite only having more votes in one presidential election since 1992.

“[D]emocrats have gotten more votes than Republicans in every presidential election since 1992, save one. Let me say that again,” Scarborough emphasized.

He added, “Despite the fact that Republicans are telling you that your children have to go to school in fear of AR-15s, despite the fact Republicans are telling you that your 13 or 14-year-old girl could be raped and the state would force them to carry the rapist’s baby to term and force them to have a forced pregnancy, despite the fact you have an insurrection against the United States of America, and the Republicans won’t even investigate it — they will fight tooth and nail in the Senate and the House to investigate it — despite the fact the majority of Americans want those investigations to take place, despite that fact, you have the minority telling the majority exactly how they’re going to live, how their children are going to continue living in fear, how rape victims are going to be compelled by the state to carry babies to term.”

