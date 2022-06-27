VP Harris: ‘Shocking’ SCOTUS Took a ‘Constitutional Right’ Away from Women

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade was shocking because it took away a “constitutional right that has been recognized for half a century.”

Harris said, “The court actually took a constitutional right that has been recognized for half a century and took it from the women of America. That’s shocking. When you think about it in terms of what that means in terms of democratic principles, in terms of the ideals upon which we were founded, about liberty, about freedom. You know, I thought about it as, you know, a parent. We have two children who are in their 20s, a son and a daughter. I thought about it as a godparent of teenagers. I thought of it as an aunt of preschool children and a woman myself.”

She added, “The right that should be well settled is that a woman should have to make decisions about her own body. And when we think about it, everyone has something at risk on this. First of all, if you are a parent of sons, do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in terms of the choices he will have. Do think about it in the context of the fact that they wrote this decision, including concurring opinions, that suggests that other rights such as the freedom to make decisions about when you’re going to start a family, the freedom and the right to make decisions about contraception, IUDs, what this is doing to mean in terms of in vitro fertilization.”

