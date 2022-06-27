Whoopi Goldberg to Clarence Thomas: You Better Hope They Don’t Come for Your Interracial Marriage

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that after last Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, she thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “better hope that they don’t come for” his interracial marriage.

Goldberg said, “It’s not anybody else’s decision. I want to make things very clear. I’m very pro-life. I’ve never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want, but I don’t want to force anybody. I don’t want anybody coming in my house telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs because they don’t know. I appreciate everybody’s religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don’t ask you to subscribe to mine, and you do not have the right, based on your religious beliefs, to tell me because what’s next? As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Contraception is on the menu. Gay marriage is now probably going to be overturned.”

She added, “He’s saying nothing is precedent anymore.”

Goldberg continued, “You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white because they will move that. You better hope that nobody says, you know, well, you’re not in the Constitution, you’re back to being a quarter of a person because that’s not going to work either.”

