Hillary Clinton: Justice Thomas Has ‘Been a Person of Grievance for as Long as I Have Known Him’ — ‘Women Will Die’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over his opinion that the court should reconsider past rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage.

Clinton, who went to law school with Thomas, told CBS’s “Mornings” in an interview that aired on Tuesday that the justice had “been a person of grievance for as long” as she had known him. She warned with the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that “women are going to die.”

“[Thomas] may be on his own, but he is signaling, as he often did, you know — I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger, and he has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures, ‘Find cases, pass laws, get them up. I may not win the first, the second or the third time, but we’re going to keep at it,'” Clinton explained.

Host Gayle King asked, “So you’re saying people pay attention to it?”

“Yes,” Hillary Clinton replied. “The people he is speaking to, which are the, you know, right-wing, very conservative judges and justices and state legislatures. … There are so many things about it that are deeply distressing, but women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.”

