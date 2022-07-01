GOP Rep. Carter: High Gas Prices by Biden WH ‘Design’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) reacted to President Joe Biden blaming Russia for the high prices of gas and food.

Carter applauded the Supreme Court for ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency had no authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants. He argued that Democrats and the Biden administration wanted higher gas prices to force people to buy electric vehicles.

“The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Americans, in favor of constituents, and that is important because one of the biggest problems we’re facing right now with this inflation is over-regulation,” Carter advised. “That’s part of the solution. That’s part of how we can get out of this. If we could just simply relieve ourselves of some of these regulations, and that’s what the Supreme Court has done, saying they have to go through Congress. So, instead of this administration pushing their Green New Deal agenda, trying to make prices higher, and they were enjoying this.”

“This was by design to have higher gas prices because they want to convert to EVs and other things,” he continued. “Well, not everybody’s got $50,000 or $60,000 to afford an EV. So, this is part of the solution here, what the Supreme Court has done, and I applaud them for doing that.”

