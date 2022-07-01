Kasich: January 6 Probe ‘Melting’ Trump Like the Wicked Witch of the West

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that the hearings by the House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 are causing former President Donald Trump to melt like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Discussing Trump, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “Does this feel from your perspective like a potential turning point for some Republicans?”

Kasich said, “Oh yeah. He’s taking on water. He is shrinking. I said he reminds me of the Wicked Witch of the West. When they threw a bucket of water on her, she started melting. He is losing influence, and people beginning to say you know what? Whether I believe the details or not, this is not our guy.”

He added, “The other thing I think needs to be made clear is into this woman’s testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson, if people are going to take shots at her, they should do it under oath. If they don’t agree with her story and are able to recount another one, fine, testify under oath. The other thing is, can you believe this guy trying to go to the Capitol to overturn the election? It is beyond reprehensible. It’s hard for me to believe in our country to have somebody doing this, but this guy has done so much. I never felt he was fit for the office.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN