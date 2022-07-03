Carville: ‘Petrified’ Heading into Midterms — If We Don’t Have ‘Voter Intervention, I Am Not Optimistic’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Democratic strategist James Carville sounded the alarm over the upcoming midterm elections.

After sharing how “petrified” and “mortified” he was heading into the midterms, Carville said that “if this country does not have a voter intervention,” then he was “not optimistic about its future.”

“I am not a voice of calm. I’m petrified,” Carville told host Al Sharpton. “And I will echo what my friend Congressman Clyburn said — if this country does not have voter intervention, I am not optimistic about its future.”

“And if people, and particularly young people, if they care any about this country — and as you know; you were once a young person one time on the forefront of the civil rights movement — if they don’t get a hold of this and do something, I am mortified,” he continued. “And I wholly endorse the Clyburn strategy of voter intervention, but I am not a voice of confidence at all. I am very afraid right now.”

Carville also advised that President Joe Biden and the Democrats would do more to help the black and brown people in America deal with record-high gas and food prices than the Republicans.

