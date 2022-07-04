GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Needs to ‘Stop Blaming Everybody but Himself’ for Inflation

During Monday’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) called on President Joe Biden to “stop blaming everybody but himself” for the record-high inflation in the United States.

Jackson argued that Biden receiving praise from a top Chinese government propagandist over his shift away from capitalism “speaks volumes” about him. The Texas lawmaker urged the president to “do something to fix” the high gas prices.

“I think when you have the leader of the free world, the President of the United States, and you have the premiere communist leader in the entire world praising him for his communist rhetoric, it speaks volumes,” Jackson declared. “I just think it doesn’t look good on the international stage the way the president has been criticized, you know, across the board, and this is just another example of that. But honestly, here we have the communist leader praising our president for his communist rhetoric.”

“Biden is going to have to stop this,” he continued. “He’s going to have to stop blaming everybody but himself for what’s going on right now. He’s going to have to take some responsibility for what is happening, and he’s going to have to do something to fix it. He has got to do something to fix it.”

