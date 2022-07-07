Scarborough: When Will Conservatives in America Say ‘Enough’ with Trump Like Britain with Johnson?

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday weighed in on Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announcing his resignation.

“I do believe that this could be the beginning of the end of conservative populism in a dominant role — or at least the rise of that movement,” Scarborough declared.

Scarborough noted that “Britain finally said enough” with Johnson and asked if conservatives in America would “finally get to that point” with former President Donald Trump.

“With Boris Johnson, this is nothing new. I mean, Johnson’s lying is nothing new,” Scarborough asserted, highlighting how his “political career has been marred with one lie after another.”

The MSNBC host continued, “[Johnson] would lie to the British people. He would then be caught in that lie. He would then come back out; he would give another statement that he claimed to be making in the spirit of transparency. That, too, would be a lie. About five, six, seven iterations later, he would finally get to the truth and, of course, apologize — have a full-throated apology to the British people for all of the lies. And Britain finally said enough. The question is — will Republicans in America, will conservatives in America finally get to that point with Donald Trump?”

