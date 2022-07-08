Lofgren: January 6 Probe Got New Information from Pat Cipollone Testimony

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses during his deposition before the House January 6 committee.

Lofgren said, “Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answered a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses. I think we did learn a few things, which we will be rolling out in the hearings to come. So I think it was, as you know, a grueling day for all involved. Mr. Cipollone and the staff and the members, but it was well worth it.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “I know you can’t get into specifics, but can you say if you learned any significant new information from him?”

Lofgren said, “Um, I think a few things, yes. When we put this all together, obviously, Tuesday will be an important day for the committee, and, I think, the country, connecting various dots and the hearings after. We gained some additional insight into the actual day, January 6th. So, yes, I think this was worthwhile.”

She continued, “I can’t go into the details of the testimony except to say that it was transcribed, it was videotaped, and I’m sure the public will gain insight into this testimony in the coming days and weeks.”

Lofgren added, “My guess would be that the new information generally makes it into the public arena.”

