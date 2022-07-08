Mike Johnson: Biden’s ‘Creating a New Danger’ by Using Petroleum Reserve as ‘Personal Energy Slush Fund’ 

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacted to reports that some of the oil released from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve was exported to other countries, including China, by stating that the reserve is for emergencies, “not the personal energy slush fund of the president.” And now Biden has “drained it three times to try to get himself out of the crisis that his own policies have created. Now, that’s creating a new danger for us.”

Johnson stated, “No one can explain it. That headline is just — should make every American irate. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, of course, is there to protect our country in the event of an unforeseeable event, like a terrorist attack, natural disaster, etc. It is not the personal energy slush fund of the president. And yet he’s done it now — he’s used it three times, drained it three times to try to get himself out of the crisis that his own policies have created. Now, that’s creating a new danger for us. Because now the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is drained. … So, he’s adding more peril to the American people and more pain at the pump. It’s ridiculous.”

