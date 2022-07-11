Deutsch: Trump Will Be Seen by Most as ‘Heinous Villainous Character’ in a Few Years

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” said in a few years, former President Donald Trump will be seen by a majority of Americans “as a heinous villainous character in American history.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of the January 6, Select Committee’s two Republican members that in a few years, he predicts, Trump supporters will abandon the disgraced de-platformed, twice-impeached ex-president Donald j. Trump…Donny, I want to start with you here. I mean, what do you think? Do you think Trump could sort of rise and then plunge? I mean, he’s been forgotten before.”

Deutsch said, “Something that’s interesting, The Washington Post ran a story on a Mammoth poll that said a year ago 61% of Republicans thought it was a riot, not illegitimate, and 47% thought there was a legitimate protest. Those numbers have now reversed, which is stunning with what’s been going on on TV. I think there is a hard-core change, and I do think if we go on the premise that if history will show this, we’ll report it. I actually agree with Kinzinger. I do think that a few years from now, Donald Trump will be seen, I don’t want to say universally but in the solid majority, as a heinous villainous character in American history. Not at this point. You’re still seeing some weathering happening to his image. When I talked about those numbers as far as people seeing January 6 as a riot verse an insurrection versus a protest flipping, that is, it’s not necessarily getting through to the core Republicans but on the margin with the Independents and the fringe Republicans over time will come to the other side.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN