Kinzinger Says in 10 Years There Won’t Be a Single Trump Supporter

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) predicted Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that “in about 10 years, there’s not going to have been a single Trump supporter that exists anywhere in the country.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: It doesn’t appear to be breaking through to Republicans. There’s a lot of recent polling showing that the number of Republicans over the last year who view this as a legitimate protest on January 6th and not an insurrection has actually dramatically risen. How do you explain that.

KINZINGER: Well, look, I think, on the margins, yes, it is puncturing through. And I think what’s most important is, again, what does history say in five or 10 years? Because I can guarantee — well, I can get about as close as I can to guaranteeing that, in about 10 years, there’s not going to have been a single Trump supporter that exists anywhere in the country. It’s like Nixon. There were a lot of people that supported Nixon until he was out of office, and then everybody was like, “No, nobody supported Nixon.”

I figure that that’s going to happen. But the other thing is this. We live in a media environment where you get your media from whoever, kind of, reinforces whatever you already believe. And there is a profit motive on some of these media outlets to not say anything contradictory to what Donald Trump is saying. He’s in essence a cult leader right now, and he’s a man that can stand up and say anything he wants, and these news organizations just reinforce it.

So, look, if you have leaders of Congress like Kevin McCarthy, like, frankly, most members of the — of the Republican Party in Congress, that just simply refuse to tell the truth to their constituents, first off they’re lying and abusing their constituents. But, secondly, you can’t really expect there to be much of a different outcome.