Ohio AG Yost: There Isn’t Request for DNA Analysis or ‘Whisper Anywhere’ to Back up 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Story

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) discussed claims that a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio had to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion due to Ohio law and said there has not been a “whisper” from local law enforcement anywhere in the state about an investigation into such a crime. He also stated that in a case like this, “you would be looking for DNA analysis,” and “There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this” in the Ohio crime lab that his office runs and does most of Ohio’s DNA analysis.

Host Jesse Watters asked, “So, Dave, have you had anybody come to you in your state to say, we’re looking into this, a police report was filed?”

Yost responded, “Not a whisper and we work closely with the — we have a decentralized law enforcement system in Ohio. But we have regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs, not a whisper anywhere. Something maybe even more telling, Jesse, is my office runs the state crime lab. Any case like this, you’re going to have a rape kit, you’re going to have biological evidence, and you would be looking for DNA analysis, which, we do most of the DNA analysis in Ohio. There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.”

He added, “It’s also the fact that, in Ohio, the rape of a 10-year-old means life in prison. I know our prosecutors and cops in this state. There’s not one of them that wouldn’t be turning over every rock in their jurisdiction if they had the slightest hint that this had occurred there.”

