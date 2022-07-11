Waltz: Biden Will Prioritize Begging Saudis for Oil over Pushing Back Against Their Ties to China

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that while he hopes President Joe Biden uses his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia to push against Saudi Arabia’s closer relationship with China and China’s growing footprint in the country, he thinks that begging Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production because the Biden administration won’t increase American oil production will end up being the top item on the agenda for the visit.

Waltz stated, “[O]f course, he’ll be hat in hand, begging the Saudis to produce more oil because he refuses to here in the United States. What I’d hope he’d also be discussing is Saudi Arabia’s growing relationship with China and China’s growing footprint in selling them drones and all types of other weapons and reminding them who their strategic partner is and also reminding the Saudis of [China’s] very close relationship with Iran where they pledged $400 billion in security and other types of assistance. So, that’s what I hope they’ll be there talking about, but I think the hat in hand for begging for pumping more oil is going to be first on his agenda.”

