Cruz: Biden Open Border Policy ‘a Very Craven Political Decision’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden’s open border policy amid the ongoing border crisis.

Cruz argued that the Biden administration had not shored up the border as “a very craven political decision.” He said Democrats see illegal immigrants coming into the United States as future Democrat voters.

“I think it’s a very craven political decision that they look at every illegal immigrant, and they see a potential future Democrat voter, and I think many of them hope a potential illegal voter who votes and helps them win an election,” Cruz asserted. “I’ll tell you one place it is backfiring horribly is in South Texas. I’ll make a prediction here that I made before. I think in November, South Texas is going to turn red, and that is historic.”

“We just saw Mayra Flores elected from a district that runs from just south of San Antonio all the way down to Brownsville, to the southern tip of Texas. It’s a district that hasn’t been represented by a Republican since 1871, and Mayra Flores, a Republican, a Hispanic woman, is now the sitting member of Congress,” he added. “And I’ve got to tell you — there are two other seats. I think we’re going to come out of November with at least two and maybe three new members of Congress from South Texas, all Republicans, all Hispanic women. I am supporting all three of them. And it is because nobody … sees the chaos, the suffering that is being caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You can’t defend it, and yet they refuse to change.”

