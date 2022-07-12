Graham: Trump ‘Very Inclined to Run’ in 2024 — ‘I’d Be Surprised if He Didnt’

During a Tuesday interview with Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) weighed in on the prospect of former President Donald Trump running for office again in 2024 after not being elected in 2020.

Graham said Trump was “very inclined to run” because the country had become “broken in so many areas” since he left office. The South Carolina Republican added that he would be “surprised” if Trump didn’t run again.

“I think he’s very inclined to run. I think he has unfinished business,” Graham outlined. “I talked to him yesterday. He’s dismayed at how the border’s so broken, how bad the country is. … He’s got a good life, but I think he feels the need to get back in the game. Time will tell. I don’t know if he’s going to run for sure, but I would be surprised if he doesn’t.”

“He’s very sad, to be honest with you,” he added. “I mean, you know, clearly, losing the election was not something he accepted well, but the bottom line is that you do want your country to do well, right? And he just sees it broken in so many areas. I think if he runs, and, again, I’d be surprised if he didn’t, he’s in it to win it, and he is in it to convince people there’s a better way.”

