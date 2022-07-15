Manchin Mocks Biden’s Spin of June CPI: Might Be Coming from Same People Who Said ‘It Was Transitory, a Year Ago’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) pushed back on President Joe Biden’s claim that the June inflation report is outdated because it doesn’t include recent declines in the price of gas by remarking that the people who gave him that argument are “the same people that might have given him the information saying that it was transitory, a year ago.”

Fox News Correspondent Hillary Vaughn asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:30] “President Biden said the inflation number today is outdated because it doesn’t include a small drop in gas prices we’ve seen recently. Is he right to blame the data for a bad — a historically bad inflation number?”

Manchin responded, “It’s the same people that might have given him the information saying that it was transitory, a year ago. And it wasn’t transitory.”

