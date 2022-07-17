AZ GOP Gov. Ducey on Kari Lake: ‘This Is All an Act’

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that his opponent Kari Lake was not a real conservative.

Lake is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Dana Bask said, “Your state’s primary is now just over two weeks away. You and the former president are on opposite sides of this primary battle. The candidate he is supporting says the 2020 election was stolen. So what is at stake in this race for your state and for the overall Republican Party and its future?”

Ducey said, “Well, the names on the ballot are Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake. Karrin Taylor Robson is the real conservative. She’s the real deal. She started her career working for Ronald Reagan. She’s pro-gun, pro-life. She’s the mother of four. She’s been a community leader and a successful business person. And I think Karen Taylor Robson will be the best person to be a fresh, new leader for the state of Arizona. Her opponent, on the other hand, bears no resemblance. Her campaign or even her personal interactions with me to anything she’s done over the past 30 years. This is all an act. She’s been putting on a show for some time now. And we’ll see if the voters of Arizona buy it.”

Bash said, “How does this play into the national conversation, particularly about, as I mentioned, the election in 2020. Kari Lake is backed by the former president, in large part because she says the 2020 election was stolen. ”

Ducey said, “Kari Lake is misleading voters. She’s been tagged by her opponent, ‘Fake Lake,’ which is sticking and doing some damage. Karrin Taylor Robson started from zero, and now this is a margin of error race.”

