GOP Rep. Hill: Biden Should Have Pushed to Reopen LNG Facilities Instead of Burning More Oil Going to Saudi Arabia Than He Got

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. French Hill (R-AR) mocked President Joe Biden’s Saudi Arabia trip for using more oil flying over to the Middle East than he brought back from Saudi Arabia and stated that Biden should prioritize pushing pipeline regulators to get the shuttered Freeport liquid natural gas (LNG) facility back online to not only help Americans, but to help America’s European allies as winter approaches.

Hill stated, “He burned more oil flying over there than he brought back from Saudi Arabia. That’s a sign of a flop of a trip. You’re right, he should be focusing on unleashing American energy development right now. And look, his priority should be meeting every day with his pipeline regulators to make sure they get our LNG facility at Freeport on the Gulf Coast open. It’s 20% of our exports. … And we need federal regulators helping expedite opening that plant safely and quickly, not only to help Americans, American workers, but to help our allies in Europe as they face a coming winter with no Russian gas.”

Hill later added, “[H]e won’t go to America’s energy patch in western Pennsylvania or Midland, TX and tell them, what we can do to get out of your way to get more production to get back up to 13 million barrels a day, to get Freeport open so that we can export LNG to our allies? It’s a lack of leadership.”

