Rubio: China Is ‘Waiting’ on Biden to ‘Beg Them’ to Refine More Oil

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that because of its large refining capacity, China is waiting for President Joe Biden “to go to them and beg them to process more and refine more oil so we can have more gasoline.”

Rubio said, “Saudi Arabia does not have unlimited production capacity. I think they’re producing about 10.5 million barrels a day. They could probably, according to most analysts, maybe get to 11 million. That doesn’t solve our problem. America alone could produce for itself, 1-1.5 million barrels a day more. But [it’s] not just the oil part. You don’t put oil in your car, you put gasoline. That has to be refined. Those refineries have been closed in America because you have an administration that says, we don’t want any more fossil fuels. Who’s going to invest more money in an industry that the president and his party is trying to put out of business? You know who has the most unused refining capacity in the world today? The most untapped refining capacity? China, while we were shutting down our refineries, they were expanding theirs. They’re sitting in the catbird seat, rubbing their hands, waiting for Biden to go to them and beg them to process more and refine more oil so we can have more gasoline.”

