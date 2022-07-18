Whoopi Goldberg: Plenty of States Violating Women’s Rights ‘Same’ as Saudi Arabia

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that because of Roe v. Wade being overturned, “plenty of states” were violating women’s rights like Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg said, “This weekend, President Biden took a trip to Saudi Arabia, in part, to negotiate for cheaper oil, but the very moment, the first moment he met with the Saudi crown prince is making all the headlines because they greeted each other with a fist bump which many felt was inappropriate since the prince is accused of approving the murder of Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi among other human rights violations. And it’s so amazing to me because we — we do this often. We say we’re not going to talk to these people. We’re not going to do it, and then suddenly, you’re having to figure out how you converse with them because you’ve got to deal with them.”

She added, “He didn’t have to go to Saudi Arabia, however, to find a country that’s violating human rights or a country that’s opposing women because plenty of states that we live in are doing the same thing, removed protected rights from women, disallowing them control over their bodies. So I just want to say, you know, I think part of the big problem that we have is our own hands are dirty quite often.”

