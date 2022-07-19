Dick Morris: Hillary Clinton Will Run Against Trump in 2024

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris predicted Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report” that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would run against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

When asked if Trump will run in 2024, Morris said, “Yes, and he’ll be the Republican nominee. He will probably get it by acclamation. I don’t think there’ll be a primary. He will win the election. And his opponent is going to be Hillary Clinton.”

He continued, “Let me explain that. Already the Democrats are pressuring by not to run because they see what a disaster he would be. And Harris is no better. The line of possible alternatives is queuing up. You have Gavin Newsom, governor of California, Jared Polis, the Governor of Colorado, Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary.”

Morris added, “But ultimately the left is going to have their candidates, and they’ll probably run Sanders or maybe AOC, and that will trigger Hillary into the race in order to save the Democratic Party from the left rerunning the Hillary Sanders race of 16. And I think Hillary will win that contest. I think she and Trump will face it off, and I think Trump is going to win handily.”

