Mulvaney: I Hope Trump Doesn’t Run — GOP Doesn’t Need His ‘Baggage’

Former Trump acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday on “CNN Tonight” that he hoped former President Donald Trump doesn’t run for president in 2024.

Anchor Laura Coates asked, “If he were to run for re-election yet again, we don’t know if he intends to do that. If he is the RNC nominee, do you intend to vote for him?”

Mulvaney said, “I am one of those Republicans who hopes the former President Trump doesn’t run. In all fairness, we don’t need him anymore. He changed our party. We have a lot of folks, a new generation of folks, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, go down the list of folks who could give us the same that Donald Trump gave without the baggage. As a Republican, I am thinking if the election were on today and Joe Biden was the nominee for the Democrats or Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom, there is probably only one mainstream Republican who could lose, and that’s Donald Trump. Knowing what I know, I would be hard pressed to support Donald Trump again.”

He added, “I think we moved beyond Donald Trump clearing the field. I think that is one thing that the January 6 committee has accomplished.”

He concluded, “To the extent they wanted to wound him politically, I think that happened. There has been polling data recently, for the first time, says that a majority of Republican primary voters would prefer somebody other than Donald Trump. That’s a big change over the course ever the last six or eight weeks.”

