Schiff: Thursday’s January 6 Hearing ‘Will Be Significant’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the Thursday primetime hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot will have “significant” information.

O’Donnell said, “I am going to assume or guess that, in Thursday night’s hearing, we won’t be hearing very much about this. This suggests your committee will have to have more public hearings in the fall concerning the Secret Service texts and possibly more material?”

Schiff said, “You know, I think it is all the more sense that this will be the end of the first set of hearings. We don’t believe this will be the end of the hearings. New people continue to come forward. New issues like this involving the Secret Service also continuing to make themselves a parent and merit for their investigation. Many of those issues will warrant their own hearings. It’s too early for us to say. None of us feel this is over by any means. At the same time, we want to, in the fall, present a recommendation about protecting the country going forward. I think that is worthy of hearings as well. There is more to come. I think what you will see on Thursday will be significant in and of itself.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN