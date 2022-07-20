Crenshaw: The Left Has a ‘Strange Obsession’ with a Wind and Solar-Only Future

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) castigated the Biden administration for “pandering to a very radical environmentalist base” with its push for green energy.

The left has a “strange obsession” with a “wind and solar-only future,” Crenshaw emphasized. He questioned why the Biden administration was pushing for green energy while at the same time begging Saudi Arabia to ramp up production.

“They’re pandering to a very radical environmentalist base,” Crenshaw lamented. “You know, it’s a small portion of the population, but that’s who they believe has power in Democrat politics. So, I think that’s the political reason why they do it. Deeper than that, even, there is some strange obsession — almost a religious-like obsession — with a wind and solar-only future. They believe these are the only things that are clean and proper for Americans to use as energy — meanwhile, admitting fully that you need more oil production because they go beg the Saudis to do it — meanwhile, they make it very difficult for our producers to invest in it.”

He added, “Estimates would say you need about $225 billion more of investment in upstream production if you’re going to meet our demand in the future, and we’re not even close to that. And that’s because they’ve added 30 regulations, they’ve canceled pipelines, they won’t approve leases, they speak out of both sides of the mouth. They say we need more oil production, but we also need to stop having oil and gas in this country over the next five to 10 years.”

