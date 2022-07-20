Jim Jordan: Democrats ‘Don’t Like America, Plain and Simple’

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed Democrats’ pursuit of policies that made them seem unhappy with America.

Included among those were acting to ban assault weapons, how the left attacks the Supreme Court with threats of court-packing, and arrested lawmakers, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), during a pro-abortion protest a day earlier.

“They don’t like America, plain and simple,” he said. “I mean, the left doesn’t like the things that make America the greatest country ever. They don’t like the Constitution. They don’t like the rule of law. They like this double standard. They like the, quote, ‘experts’ making decisions, not the elected officials. The way our country works is you put your name on a ballot, you run for office, if you’re, in fact, elected, those individuals make the decisions because they’re directly accountable to ‘We The People.’ The left doesn’t like that. That’s why they give so much stock to empower to Fauci and the ‘experts’ who never have to stand in front of the people and actually run for office.”

“So, they don’t like the country,” Jordan continued. “And frankly, Maria, they don’t like those of us who do like the country. That’s why they have this disdain for people who love America. That’s why they want to create the disinformation governance board so they can go after people like you who are telling the truth. People like me who are fighting for the Constitution. So that’s the problem. The good news is the country gets it. People of this country get it, and I think they’re going to show up in a big way in less than four months.”

