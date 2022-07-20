Raskin: January 6 Probe Has ‘Extremely Revealing’ Snippets of Trump Everybody Will See

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that during Thursday’s primetime hearing, the House Select Committee will show “extremely revealing” snippets of former President Donald Trump.

Cooper asked, “The Washington Post is up with some reporting really within the past few minutes that you plan to show outtakes from remarks the president made January 7. Can you tell us any more about that?”

Raskin said, “Well, the president displayed extreme difficulty in completing his remarks. Of course, hours had passed when he could have simply taken a walk for 10 or 15 seconds over to address the country and address his followers and go home, and people were beseeching him, begging him to do that, and he refused to do that. He then he finally went over and made some comments when it was clear, no thanks to the president, our police forces had turned the tide and were beginning to, you know, win back the Capitol. At that point, he got on and said, we love you. You’re very special. You know, time to go home and so on. But it’s extremely revealing how exactly he went about making those statements, and we’re going to let everybody see parts of that.”

Cooper said, “So this was the statement, just so I’m clear, this was the statement that he made on the day of the insurrection, or was it the day after?”

Raskin said, “Oh, I guess you’re referring to the one the day after when he made another speech, but also, you know, there was a statement made on the day of.”

Cooper asked, “You have outtakes on that one as well?”

Raskin said, “I’m not sure we have outtakes on that one. It’s the other one we’ve got outtakes on. We certainly have snippets from this one on the sixth.”

Cooper asked, “You have snippets of the one on the 6th?”

Raskin said, “Yes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN