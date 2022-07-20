Scarborough Slams AG Garland for Not Investigating Secret Service Deleted Texts — ‘Wake Up!’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to “wake up” and “investigate” the Secret Service’s deleted text messages from the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Scarborough said there was a “cover-up” of a “fascist conspiracy to overthrow American democracy” that needed to be probed.

“This is not about the Secret Service. This is not about Donald Trump. This is about American democracy. We need transparency. We need accountability,” Scarborough declared. “And the Secret Service decided protecting Donald Trump is more important than protecting American democracy. I can’t imagine … how the Department of Justice wouldn’t launch an investigation today. Merrick Garland, wake up. Hey, Merrick, wake up. Investigate this cover-up.”

“The people, the taxpayers, pay to protect the presidency — not Donald Trump, but the presidency,” he continued. “They destroyed text messages that would have taken us to the heart of the fascist conspiracy to overthrow American democracy. This isn’t a normal day office, Merrick. This isn’t a normal day at the office for the head of DHS. This is a cover-up of a fascist takeover of American democracy that failed. And it failed in part … because some Secret Service members did the right thing. … They didn’t take the president up to the Capitol. But now they’re lying about it. We need the truth.”

