Dem Border Mayor Pro-Tem: Maybe Border Is ‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ for Mayorkas

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Pro-Tem Yolanda Ramon (D) reacted to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claiming that the southern border is secure by stating that she thinks Mayorkas might be taking an “out of sight, out of mind” approach to border security and that “maybe it’s about time that they come over here and they see what’s going on” and change their minds.

Ramon stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:50] “Well, that’s his opinion, but I wish he would come over here so that he can maybe change his mind. Maybe, like they say, out of sight, out of mind, maybe it’s about time that they come over here and they see what’s going on. Obviously, if you have the mayors from Washington and New York, now they understand what we’re going through because they’re seeing it themselves. So, we’re hoping that maybe the federal government up there in Washington is seeing what’s happening here.”

