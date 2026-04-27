Link Lauren: Why the Monarchy Should Matter to Americans

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” commentator Link Lauren talked about the monarchy.

Lauren said, “If you don’t care about the royals or the royal family or the monarchy, let me tell you why Meghan Markle is a cautionary tale and why you should care. Okay? I’m someone who always says you’ve got to know when you have it good.”

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