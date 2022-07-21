Dem Rep. Luria on January 6 Hearing: A Lot ‘Cut Through,’ My GOP Constituents ‘Really Paying Attention’

Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA) said during MSNBC’s coverage of the House Select Committee hearing that her Republican constituents “are really paying attention.”

Anchor Rachel Maddow said, “So, I have a lot of things I want to ask you about in terms of tonight’s hearing. Let me ask you generally if you felt, for the constraints of time, the constraints of the program, the way these things have to run if there were things that were left on the floor that you regret? If you felt like you said your piece? If you felt like you and Adam Kinzinger had covered the territory that you wanted to cover tonight?”

Luria said, “I feel like we were. I feel like it resonated. The response we have gotten immediately after the hearing is that there is a lot of things that we cut through. It is something we wanted to show was that this is a three-hour period. Look, I think on 9/11, President Bush was criticized for the seven minutes that he remained in a classroom full of school children before he actually took action. This is 187 minutes. It is three hours and seven minutes. It wasn’t even a question.”

She added, “I can talk about Republican constituents that I’ve met around the community in Virginia Beach, also down in Virginia. You know, folks are really paying attention. I think one of the things they hear so much is that we’ve heard all of these things on the news, we kind of understand a little bit here, a little bit there, but the work of the committee to put everything together, to paint a picture, to show how we use every level of government to try and influence the outcome of the election and stay in power.”

