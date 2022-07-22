Fauci on Why There Are Vax Mandates if ‘Virtually Everybody’ Will ‘Likely Get Infected’: Vaccines ‘Very Good’ at Stopping Severe Disease

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to a question on why there are still vaccine mandates, when, according to him, “virtually everybody is going to wind up getting exposed and likely get infected” by stating that “vaccines are really very good, particularly boosted vaccines, of keeping people from progressing to severe disease,” and “that is the reason why we keep pushing the fact that we should get people vaccinated and those who are vaccinated should get their booster when it is essentially ready to go according to the schedule.”

Host Bret Baier played clips of Fauci saying that “sooner or later, as we begin to live with it…virtually everybody is going to wind up getting exposed and likely get infected” and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating that “at some point, everyone’s going to get COVID.” Before asking “So, Dr. Fauci, if that’s the case, why are there any mandates anymore for vaccines or masks or anything?”

Fauci responded, “Well, you have to look at it in several different pillars, Bret. When you talk about the fact that, inevitably, if people have to function out in society, given the high degree of transmissibility of this virus, it is going to infect someone who doesn’t have a high degree of protection. And since vaccines are really very good, particularly boosted vaccines, of keeping people from progressing to severe disease, that is the reason why we keep pushing the fact that we should get people vaccinated and those who are vaccinated should get their booster when it is essentially ready to go according to the schedule.”

