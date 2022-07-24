Dem Rep. Luria: Liz Cheney Needs to Be the ‘Face of the Republican Party’

Sunday, during this week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) argued for her January 6 House Select Committee colleague Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be the face of the Republican Party going forward.

Luria said her voice was “needed” when asked about the prospects of Luria running for president as a Republican in 2024.

“I admire Liz Cheney,” she said. “I’ve been friendly with her ever since I came to Congress, even before we served on this committee together. And I think, you know, if she doesn’t come through this primary and come back to Congress, there are so many things that she can do in the future for our country.”

“Her voice is absolutely needed,” Luria added. “And I think she’s one of, unfortunately, a very small number of people who need to be the face of the Republican Party in the future. I would love to get back to where we had two political parties that, you know, debate on issues and facts and not, you know, lies. And I, you know, really hope that Liz Cheney will continue and — you know, I don’t want to speculate. She’s said herself she doesn’t know what her future plans will be.”

