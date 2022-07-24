Dick Morris: Ocasio-Cortez Could Be 2024 Presidential Nominee — ‘Don’t Count AOC Out’

On Sunday, former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris floated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a potential Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

Morris, the host of “Dick Morris Democracy” on Newsmax TV, said the “ultimate nightmare” scenario would be Ocasio-Cortez winning the presidency, although he predicted Trump would “beat her to a pulp.”

“Here’s the ultimate nightmare — President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. President AOC. [It] could happen,” Morris outlined. “She’ll turn 35, the age specified in the Constitution to be president, three months before she would take office in 2024. Happy birthday. And the politics of that year are folding in such a way that I believe there’s a real chance that AOC will run and could even be nominated.”

“The Democrats are desperate, and they want to dump Biden, who will be 81 in ’24,” he continued. “They’re losing the Hispanic vote more each day. The latest polls have Trump beating Biden among Latinos — actually winning Latinos. So, the Democrats, in desperation, may turn to a young, female, charismatic Latina like AOC. Thank God I don’t think she can be elected. I think Trump will beat her to a pulp. But don’t count AOC out. She could well be the Democratic nominee.”

