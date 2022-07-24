Kinzinger: January 6 Probe Moving ‘Hardcore’ Trump Supporters Who ‘Now Just Can’t Stand Him’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the House January 6 Committee was moving former President Donald Trump’s “hardcore” supporters who “now just can’t stand him.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “Are you seeing any evidence that what you have uncovered in these hearings is having an impact on your Republican colleagues in the House or on Republican voters generally?”

Kinzinger said, “On the House, I don’t know because I’ve been — every day, I cease to be amazed at how much they are willing to accept and not say anything. In terms of Republicans in general, you have kind of the bulk of Republican voters. This doesn’t appear to be having a ton of impact. Maybe people are shifting more towards a potential for a Ron DeSantis. Trumpism isn’t dying even though Trump is becoming irrelevant.”

Kinzinger added, “I’m hearing a lot of anecdotal stuff around the edges of people who have been, you know, hardcore with Trump but now just can’t stand him. It’s enough to make a bit of difference within maybe a GOP primary. But I think on the bigger term, it’s denying anywhere near 50% of the American voters willing to basically go along with something like the coup on January 6.”

