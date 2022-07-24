Liz Cheney: January 6 Probe Contemplating Subpoena for Ginni Thomas

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot said they are considering subpoenaing Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, over text messages she sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The wife was Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas repeatedly corresponded with then, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and John Eastman. She was writing to them about efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Not to mention, her correspondence with Arizona lawmakers pushing thick electorates. Is your committee planning on talking to her?”

Cheney said, “We are. The committee is engaged with their counsel. I hope she will agree to come in voluntarily. The committee is prepared to contemplate subpoena if she does not. I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she comes voluntarily.”

She added, “We’ve spoken with members of people who are similarly situated in terms of the discussions that she was having at you mentioned. It’s very important for us to speak with her. As I said, I hope she’ll agree to do so voluntarily. I’m sure we’ll contemplate a subpoena if she won’t.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN