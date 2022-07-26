Durbin: ‘Encouraged’ by Signs That Inflation Doesn’t Demand ‘Real Powerful Response’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that while nobody is sure if a recession is avoidable or if inflation can be taken care of by other means, he’s “encouraged by some of the signs that we’ve seen, that we’re not in a position which demands a real powerful response.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “We learned today that consumer confidence here in the United States has fallen for the third straight month. Inflation is the highest it’s been in…some 40 years, and tomorrow’s expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve could potentially tip the U.S. into a recession. Do the Democrats and President Biden for that matter, own this?”

Durbin answered, “I can just tell you that we have these problems worldwide. But the importance, of course, is to the American people and what we’re doing to try to respond. It’s tricky. I don’t think there’s anyone who’s absolutely certain if we’re so deep into the path to recession we can’t avoid it or whether this inflation can be moved in other ways. I am encouraged by some of the signs that we’ve seen, that we’re not in a position which demands a real powerful response. But I’ve just got to tell you, they’ve got to use their best judgment and try to capitalize on the good things, keep America working as best they can, try to bring the cost of living down. It’s a challenge.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett