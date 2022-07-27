DeSantis: If Conservative States Band Together on Pension Fund Use, They Can ‘Check a Lot of These ESG Votes’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) argued that conservative states should join together to form a block vote restricting the use of ESG in their state pension fund investments so they can use their large combined resources to “check a lot of these ESG votes that are going on throughout corporate America.”

DeSantis stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “I think that you’re going to see some other states do what Florida [is doing], and then what I’d like to do is get a lot of the conservative states together and let’s get our proxy voting rights on all of our funds, let’s combine those and vote as a block. Tucker, we’d have over a trillion dollars in assets between just the red states. That would make a difference when you’re talking about that so we would be able to check a lot of these ESG votes that are going on throughout corporate America. So, I would urge all of my fellow governors around the country…Republican or Democrat, let’s band together and let’s fight back against this so we can keep power to the people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett