Hagerty: ‘The Last Thing You Do Is Raise Taxes as We Enter into a Recession’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) reacted to his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reversing course on his support of a reconciliation package.

The freshman Tennessee Republican lawmaker, noting the GDP contraction reported earlier in the morning, proclaimed a recession and warned against raising taxes in a recession, as the reconciliation package is reported to do.

“I’m not sure what changed Joe Manchin’s mind,” he said. “But this is quite different from what we thought and where we thought Joe was just a day ago. So, I think all of us are very surprised at this. The last thing you would do, Neil – today, we confirmed that we are in a recession officially. The last thing you do is raise taxes as we enter into a recession. And I don’t know how – I don’t know how the logic changed overnight. But, certainly, this is a – this is a big difference from where we thought Joe was.

