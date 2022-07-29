Deutsch: Dems Have to ‘Scare the Hell Out of People,’ Say GOP Are ‘Crazy Fascists’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that to win the majorities in November, Democrats have to “scare the hell out of people” by saying Republicans are “crazy fascists.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “There’s a direct line between the ideology and the current Homeland Security issued warning of an uptick in threats of domestic violent extremism. It’s around the grievances over the election, and I think in Pennsylvania, you’ve seen some of the extremist groups marching openly in broad daylight on the streets. I don’t know that anybody, except the militia groups themselves, wants to live in that country. How do you, in your view, sort of take this message mainstream and make people understand that’s the choice?”

Deutsch said, “I think it’s exactly what you just said. Let me also point out one thing about our friend, Mastriano. he, obviously, was part of January 6th. And he likened it, his words, to Hitler’s Reichstag and drew those parallels himself. I think you have to scare the hell out of people. I think those 40% have to understand that are still voting for Mastriano, he has come out and said, ‘Look, with one stroke of my pen, I will be in control of the elections in this state. I will be putting in the head of elections. I will overtake all of the voting machines with one stroke of my pen.’ This is what he’s saying. Autocrats and fascists tell you what they’re going to do. The thing about Donald Trump that we figured out years later, he told us what he was going to do. He told us that he wasn’t leaving office peacefully. All we have to do is listen and continue to amplify. ”

He added, “The Democrats have got to put all this in one bucket, and that’s why I mentioned the JD Vance thing which is off point from here, but this level of crazy insanity. I’m going to say it again, I know James Carville said, ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’ but in this election coming up in the midterms of ’24, it’s crazy, stupid. Make it about crazy. In generic ballot polls, the Democrats are winning by 5% and 6% across most polls and this is against 50-year inflation, a 50-year stock market low, a very, very humbled economy. What the Democrats have to do, and the Lincoln Project does it, but the mainstream Democrats have to do it, is show and scare the hell out of people. Say, we cannot have these crazy fascists in power.”

