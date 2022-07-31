Manchin: Biden ‘Absolutely’ Deserves Credit for $739B Tax and Climate Bill

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden deserved credit for the Democrats’ so-called tax and climate package he negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “If it passes, this bill is poised to be one of the biggest achievements of the Biden presidency. What role did President Biden play in these negotiations? Does he despise any credit for this bill?”

Manchin said, “Oh, absolutely. Jake, let me tell you. You don’t do anything of this size, this magnitude, and this is changing. It changes the whole energy production we have in our country. It changes the investment portfolio for the energy of the future. It creates jobs back here because we give incentives. We didn’t send a check to anybody. We gave them incentives to earn it. That’s the bottom line with investments. But you don’t do a bill this magnitude and this size without the president knowing what’s going on, the president being involved in – to a certain extent, and also giving approval. That’s what President Biden did. And I am forever grateful that we have an agreement. And a piece of legislation that’s going to be really, I think, changing the whole landscape of America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN