Blackburn on Pelosi Taiwan Trip: ‘We Should Never Allow the Chinese Communist Party to Dictate Our Foreign Policy’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) Asia tour amid tension with the Chinese Communist Party over a possible visit to Taiwan.

China has warned that if Pelosi were to visit Taiwan to highlight human rights abuses, it would respond with unspecified “resolute countermeasures.” A top Chinese propagandist said China would see Pelosi’s trip as an “invasion” and should shoot her plane down.

Blackburn said the House speaker should “absolutely go” to Taiwan. She added that the United States “should never allow the Chinese Communist Party to dictate our foreign policy.”

“She should go,” Blackburn declared. “We should never allow the Chinese Communist Party to dictate our foreign policy. And we know that they try to use their propaganda arm to spread their influence. We have seen this. They continue to do it, whether it’s a great power competition and dealing with the military; dealing with the Belt and Road Initiative. They’re trying to force other countries to recognize them as the globe’s superpower.

“We cannot give into them,” she continued. “And members of the House and Senate have been going in and out of Taiwan for years. I have been to Taiwan on multiple occasions, and we need to continue to go with Taiwan.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent