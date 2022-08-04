Cheney: If Trump Not Prosecuted, U.S. Not Considered a Nation of Laws

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360 ” that the United States could not be considered a nation of laws if former President Donald Trump was not prosecuted.

CNN chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt said, “Some have expressed concern that prosecuting former President Trump which turned him into a martyr and potentially add to his political strength for the base that follows him pretty rabidly. Do you share that concern? Do you have any concern that the prosecution would strengthen Donald Trump’s political hand?”

Cheney said, “I don’t think that it is appropriate to think about it that way because the question for us is, are we a nation of laws? Are we a country where no one is above the law? And with that, the facts and the evidence shows. Certainly, I have been very clear, and I think he is clearly guilty of the most derelict of duty of any president of our nation’s history. A federal judge in California said that it is more likely than not that he and John Eastman committed two crimes. I think that we are going to continue to follow facts and that the Department of Justice will do that. They had to make decisions about prosecution, understanding what it means if the facts and evidence are there and they decide not to prosecute. How do we then call ourselves a nation of laws? I think it’s very serious balance.”

