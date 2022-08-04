Donalds: Congressional Dems Are Admitting Their Agenda Failed by Abandoning Biden after He Followed It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that while Congressional Democrats are trying to distance themselves from President Joe Biden, “it’s not just Joe Biden. It’s also the Congressional Democrats because this is their agenda.” And Congressional Democrats “don’t want to change” the agenda that Biden has followed “lock, stock, and barrel, and it’s been a complete failure.”

Donalds stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “They’re backing away from Joe Biden because he’s terrible at his job and he’s not a leader and he’s not even good at motivating the American people and he’s followed the Congressional Democrat agenda lock, stock, and barrel, and it’s been a complete failure. They’d rather just dump him and move to somebody else, but they don’t want to change the agenda. He’s very bad at this. The voters are not being supportive of him. He can’t even go out and rally people to his side. So, why have him there? That’s why they’re not supporting him, that’s why they’re not seeking his endorsement. It’s very, very clear. But remember this thing, it’s not just Joe Biden. It’s also the Congressional Democrats because this is their agenda.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett