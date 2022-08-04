Issa: House Speaker Trip to Taiwan Should Be Happening Almost Every Year

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) trip to Taiwan amid threats from the Chinese Communist Party.

Pelosi’s trip marked the first time in 25 years since the speaker of the House of Representatives had visited the island nation.

According to Issa, the speaker of the House should have been visiting Taiwan “every year or two or three” since Gingrich last made the trek.

“It was probably a trip that should have been done every year or two or three by a speaker of the House,” Issa advised. “Having been 25 years since Newt Gingrich did it, it became a big international problem. Obviously, the speaker, I don’t know if she intended it to, but it became kind of one of these lines in the sand.”

He continued, “Let’s go to the basics, though. The basic is that Congress, year after year, authorizes the sale of things like F-16s and other weapons to Taiwan, not to China, but to Taiwan. We have supported the free people of Taiwan and their ability to remain separate until or unless reunification is done by their choice, which won’t happen as long as the communist Chinese run the dictatorship they run. So I think, on balance, it was important that this reiteration occur every year by Congress. In this particular case, she made a spectacle out of it, but in the abstract, I have to tell you I support it.”

