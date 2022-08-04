Liz Cheney Claims January 6 Probe Will Present ‘Much More’ Information at Fall Hearings

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360 ” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol would have “much more” information to present at hearings in the fall.

Cheney said, “The committee has been, I think, very thorough and laying out much of what we know. There’s much more that we have not yet shared in hearings, and we anticipate we will share in the fall. We will also make decisions about criminal referrals, and ultimately the decision about prosecutions is up to the Justice Department, but I would anticipate the committee will have an opinion on that.”

CNN Chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt said, “How much would you say you have learned that was unexpected? You obviously have a lot more information than the general public does in your head about what happened that day. But when you started these hearings earlier this year, did you have any idea how much you would know by this point?”

Cheney said, “It’s been more information and more sophisticated and broader reaching effort than I understood coming into it. I think all of us on the committee have had that same reaction, which is that there’s so much more that was happening in multiple different areas, whether it was the pressure on state officials, or the pressure on the Justice Department, or the attempt to pressure the vice president himself. I think the volume of information has been more than I expected. Certainly, obviously, I came into this very concerned. The information itself has not lessened my concern at all.”

