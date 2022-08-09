Elliot Ackerman: There ‘Is No Method’ to Get Afghan Allies out of the Country a Year Later

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith,” Writer for The Atlantic and author Elliot Ackerman said that a year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, there still “really is no method to get those Afghans who are still trapped in the country under the Taliban out.”

Ackerman stated, “Well, unfortunately, a year later, there really is no method to get those Afghans who are still trapped in the country under the Taliban out. What we should really be focusing on as well is also what we can do for the Afghans who have come to the United States, and there is legislation such as the Afghan Adjustment Act that will make it easier for them to settle and work in the U.S. But ultimately, as you alluded to in the top of the piece, this is a massive failure for the United States and the Biden administration how this withdrawal went one year ago.”

Before the interview with Ackerman, host Shepard Smith said that a senior administration official told NBC News that, as of July, over 70,000 Afghans who applied for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) are still in the country, while 80,000 Afghans have been resettled in the United States.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett